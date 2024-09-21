RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi arrives at Hotel duPont in Wilmington ahead of Quad Leaders' Summit

September 21, 2024  22:07
PM Narendra Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian community members in Philadelphia/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Hotel du Pont in Delawar on Saturday morning (local time) ahead of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Leaders' Summit, which is set to take place in US President Joe Biden's hometown.  

Modi, after arriving at the hotel, met members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome him there.  

Prior to arriving at the hotel in Wilmington, Delaware, PM Modi landed at the Philadelphia International Airport, where he received a rousing welcome from the Indian community members. 

He also interacted with the diaspora members outside the airport.  After Modi's arrival at the airport, the official spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi arrives in the historic city of Philadelphia. An action packed day with engagements in bilateral and Quad formats in Wilmington, Delaware lies ahead."  

The diaspora members in the US said they were extremely excited to meet the PM. 

A member of the Indian diaspora outside Philadelphia International Airport following the Prime Minister's arrival said, "We live in the US as the cultural ambassadors of Modi ji...We would like to make India proud by following Modi ji's guidance."  -- ANI
