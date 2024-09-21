RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

LIC MF May Launch Rs 100 SIPs In October

September 21, 2024  09:08
image
Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard

LIC Mutual Fund plans to launch smaller ticket-size systematic investment plans (SIPs) of Rs 100 by the first week of October, said R K Jha, its MD and CEO.

The decision comes at a time when Sebi has been advocating lower-size SIPs to allow more participation from investors.

In its initiative to make it more accessible, the market regulator has been working on measures to make Rs 250 SIP more cost-effective and viable for fund houses.

At present, there are a few fund houses that offer SIPs below Rs 500.

LIC MF plans to bring down the minimum daily SIP amount to Rs 100 from the current limit of Rs 300. For monthly SIPs, it will be brought down to Rs 200 from Rs 1,000.

"We will bring the addendum for lowering SIP amounts on October 7," said Jha.

Jha was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of its new fund offering (NFO) -- LIC MF Manufacturing Fund -- an open-ended equity scheme focusing on the manufacturing theme.

The fund house believes that push from the government and global shift in supply chain to China+1 are in favour of the sector for the long term.

The fund house is aiming to take its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 1 trillion by FY26 from the current Rs 35,000 crore (Rs 350 billion).
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: India aim to swell lead on Day 3
1st Test Updates: India aim to swell lead on Day 3

LIVE! LIC MF May Launch Rs 100 SIPs In October
LIVE! LIC MF May Launch Rs 100 SIPs In October

Ruler must tolerate dissent in a democracy: Gadkari
Ruler must tolerate dissent in a democracy: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said the biggest test of democracy is that the ruler tolerates even the strongest opinion against him, and it leads to introspection.

Why Nitish Supports '1 Nation, 1 Poll'
Why Nitish Supports '1 Nation, 1 Poll'

Nitish Kumar wants to assure the BJP leadership that he will continue to be a part of the NDA.But he also wants to secure a larger number of seats for his party in the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar.

Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM today
Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM today

The swearing-in ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi as Delhi chief minister and her council of ministers will be held at Raj Niwas on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances