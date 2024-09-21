RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K: Bus falls into gorge, 3 BSF personnel dead

September 21, 2024  00:09
Image used only for representation
At least three Border Security Force troopers were killed and 32 others injured when a bus carrying the forces' personnel for election duty fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

The bus was hired to carry BSF jawans for duty in the second phase of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. The second phase of polling will be held on September 25.

Around 35 jawans were injured in the accident and they were rushed to a hospital, officials said, adding that three of the injured troopers succumbed to injuries.

The other were being treated and their condition was stated to be stable, they added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police chief R R Swain expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the colleagues of the deceased.

"We mourn the loss of these dedicated soldiers who tirelessly served the nation. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured them of all necessary support and assistance by the Jammu and Kashmir Police," he said in a statement.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi along with the IG of the BSF's Kashmir Frontier visited the injured BSF soldiers at the City Hospital.

They were joined by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, DC Budgam, and other senior officers.

During the visit, the IGP Kashmir expressed concern for the well-being of the injured soldiers and interacted with the medical staff to ensure they were receiving the best possible care.  -- PTI
