India should back principles of sovereignty: US NSA on Ukraine conflict

September 21, 2024  19:48
US national security advisor Jake Sullivan/File image
The US on Saturday said that Russia's war against Ukraine flouted all international norms and urged countries like India to support the principles of principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

On being asked about US President Biden's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what he could say about what he wants India to do vis a vis China and Russia and the ongoing war in Ukraine, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan says, "I won't go too deep into the details of what he will say on those issues which are obviously sensitive and will obviously be critical priorities in the bilateral meeting. I will just say that the United States has been clear about our view that Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine flouted every norm and principle of international law, that countries like India, should step up and support the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that every country everywhere should refrain from supplying inputs to Russia's war machine for it to be able to continue to prosecute this brutal war. So they will talk about that." 

"The President will also hear from Prime Minister Modi about his trip to Ukraine, which was an important and indeed historic trip, and it will be the opportunity for the two of them to talk about their respective views on the way forward. And then with respect to China, you know, they will talk about how they see China's actions in the region where China is headed. And that's not just true in the security domain, but in the economic and technology domain as well. And work to try to coordinate approaches to the extent that makes sense for both..." -- ANI
