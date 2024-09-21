



Justice Samit Gopal passed the order rejecting bail. Earlier, the court had reserved its order on September 2 after hearing the counsels for the applicants and the state government.





The criminal case was registered in 2022 against Khan, his son and five others alleging that they had stolen the road-cleaning machine, which was purchased by Nagar Palika Parishad, Rampur district.





It was further alleged that this machine was later recovered from the Khan's Jauhar University of Rampur.





After the change of government in the state, a person named Wakar Ali Khan lodged an FIR in 2022 at Kotwali, Rampur against the seven persons.





It was alleged in the FIR that they had in 2014, by misusing their power, had stolen the government's road cleaning machine. -- PTI

The Allahabad high court on Saturday rejected a bail application of former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in a machine theft case.