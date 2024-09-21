RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Delhi CM designate Atishi meets Kejriwal ahead of swearing-in ceremony

September 21, 2024  16:35
Delhi Chief Minister designate Atishi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal/File image
Delhi Chief Minister designate Atishi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal/File image
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Delhi Chief Minister designate Atishi and leaders who will be part of her cabinet on Saturday met AAP supremo and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal. 

Earlier this week, Atishi was chosen as the leader of the legislature party after Kejriwal made an unexpected announcement of resigning and only returning as chief minister if people give him "certificate of honesty". 

Atishi and AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot visited Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines before the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 4.30 pm. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Bad light ends play; B'desh 158/4
1st Test Updates: Bad light ends play; B'desh 158/4

LIVE! Atishi sworn in as Delhi CM
LIVE! Atishi sworn in as Delhi CM

Train sabotage attempt thwarted in Gujarat's Surat
Train sabotage attempt thwarted in Gujarat's Surat

The sabotage attempt came to light before a train could pass through the affected track between Kosamba and Kim railway stations as a lineman detected the damage and alerted the railway authorities in the early hours of the day,...

Ruler must tolerate dissent in a democracy: Gadkari
Ruler must tolerate dissent in a democracy: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said the biggest test of democracy is that the ruler tolerates even the strongest opinion against him, and it leads to introspection.

Atishi's swearing-in today to be a low-key affair
Atishi's swearing-in today to be a low-key affair

Chief Minister-designate Atishi will be sworn in along with her new Council of ministers during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas on Saturday afternoon that will see Aam Aadmi Party form the government in Delhi for the fourth time in a row.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances