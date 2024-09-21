



Earlier this week, Atishi was chosen as the leader of the legislature party after Kejriwal made an unexpected announcement of resigning and only returning as chief minister if people give him "certificate of honesty".





Atishi and AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot visited Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines before the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 4.30 pm. -- PTI

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Delhi Chief Minister designate Atishi and leaders who will be part of her cabinet on Saturday met AAP supremo and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.