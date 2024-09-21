



The matter will now be heard on October 1.





Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey said his client's statement was to be recorded on Saturday, but due to the health camp organised by the Bar Association on the civil court premises, the lawyers were busy in it and no court work could be done.





"The court has postponed the matter to October 1," he said.





Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the BJP president then.





Mishra, a local Bharatiya Janata Party politician, filed a complaint against Gandhi in August 2018.





Since then, the matter has been going on in the court.





Gandhi surrendered before the court during the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" on February 20 and was granted bail on personal surety bonds of Rs 25,000 each. -- PTI

The hearing in a defamation case against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a MP-MLA court in this Uttar Pradesh district was postponed on Saturday due to a health camp organised by the bar council.