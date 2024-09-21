RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Defamation case against Rahul: Hearing postponed to Oct 1

September 21, 2024  17:17
image
The hearing in a defamation case against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a MP-MLA court in this Uttar Pradesh district was postponed on Saturday due to a health camp organised by the bar council.

The matter will now be heard on October 1.

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey said his client's statement was to be recorded on Saturday, but due to the health camp organised by the Bar Association on the civil court premises, the lawyers were busy in it and no court work could be done. 

"The court has postponed the matter to October 1," he said.

Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the BJP president then.

Mishra, a local Bharatiya Janata Party politician, filed a complaint against Gandhi in August 2018. 

Since then, the matter has been going on in the court.

Gandhi surrendered before the court during the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" on February 20 and was granted bail on personal surety bonds of Rs 25,000 each. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman killed in Bengaluru, body cut into 30 pieces
LIVE! Woman killed in Bengaluru, body cut into 30 pieces

Atishi takes oath as third woman CM of Delhi
Atishi takes oath as third woman CM of Delhi

Atishi will have a brief tenure in office as assembly elections in the national capital are due in February.

1st Test PIX: Pant, Gill slam tons as India dominate
1st Test PIX: Pant, Gill slam tons as India dominate

IMAGES from Day 3 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, played in Chennai, on Saturday.

Train sabotage attempt thwarted in Gujarat's Surat
Train sabotage attempt thwarted in Gujarat's Surat

The sabotage attempt came to light before a train could pass through the affected track between Kosamba and Kim railway stations as a lineman detected the damage and alerted the railway authorities in the early hours of the day,...

Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants
Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants

The major advantages of such plants are no need of land to build the reactors, earthquake resistant, abundance of water for active or passive cooling.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances