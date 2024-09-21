RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Complaint filed against ex-CM Jagan in laddu case

September 21, 2024  20:40
Andhra ex-chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy/File image
A complaint was lodged in Hyderabad against former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others accusing them of "malicious acts of defiling" the sanctity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and for hurting Hindu religious sentiments following allegations of adulteration of ghee used in the famous Tirupati 'laddu prasadam'. 

Advocate K Karuna Sagar, who filed the complaint with Saidabad police, citing a lab report, said he was shocked to see it. 

He requested the police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against Jagan Mohan Reddy and others for allegedly undermining the sanctity of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and for hurting the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus under sections 298 and 299 of IPC. 

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on the hills of Tirumala, on Friday revealed it has come across sub-standard ghee and presence of lard in samples tested for quality, echoing claims first made by Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu two days ago. -- PTI
