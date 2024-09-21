RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bangladesh reverses hilsa export ban, approves 3K tonne shipment to India

September 21, 2024  21:26
File image
File image
Bangladesh's interim government on Saturday said it would export 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish to India, coinciding with the upcoming Durga Puja, revising its earlier decision. 

Durga puja will be celebrated from October 9 to 13. 

The development comes days after the interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, earlier this month imposed a ban on hilsa export to India to meet domestic demand, discontinuing a long-standing tradition of Bangladesh as a "goodwill gesture" to its neighbour. 

"Against the backdrop of appeals by the exporters, approval has been given to export 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish (to India), fulfilling the specific conditions on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja," the commerce ministry said in a statement. 

The ministry asked applicants to contact its relevant wing to obtain export permission. 

The previous Awami League government led by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina had allowed hilsa exports to India between September and October every year as a goodwill gesture, a tradition that had been nurtured for years. 

Officials said Bangladesh in 2023 had allowed 79 companies to export a total of 4,000 tonnes to India, coinciding with the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of Hindu Bengalis. -- PTI
