RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Bangladesh Army urges peace amid deadly violence in hilly regions

September 21, 2024  14:06
File image
File image
Amidst tensions and violence in Bangladesh's hilly regions, which claimed four lives, the Bangladesh Army has issued an appeal to the public, urging them to maintain peace and harmony.  

"The ongoing tension may turn into violent riots in the three hill districts. Leading individuals are urgently requested to assist the law enforcement agencies in de-escalating the ongoing tension," the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said in a statement.  

"Necessary legal action will be taken after identifying the real culprits by conducting a proper investigation. The people are specially requested to maintain peace and harmony in the three hill districts," it said.  

Notably, Chittagong Hill Tracts has long history of conflicts. 

In 1997, the Bangladesh government signed a peace accord with Parbatta Chattagram Jana Sanghatti Samiti, the largest tribal group that controlled the Santibahini, a militia. 

After the accord, some smaller groups including United People's Democratic Front rejected it.  

On September 18, one Md. Mamun (30), the father of deceased Noor Nabi, was killed in a mass thrashing by some people in Khagrachari district headquarters over the theft of a motorcycle, the statement said.  

Later, Sadar police station recovered the body of the deceased and handed it over to the family after post-mortem, the statement added. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Ashwin strikes; Bangladesh 2 down
1st Test Updates: Ashwin strikes; Bangladesh 2 down

LIVE! Road to Kedarnath caves in, pilgrimage halted
LIVE! Road to Kedarnath caves in, pilgrimage halted

Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD
Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD

Amid concerns among devotees on the quality of ghee used in the famous Tirupati 'laddu prasadam', the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has said sanctity of the sacred sweetmeat has been restored.

Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants
Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants

The major advantages of such plants are no need of land to build the reactors, earthquake resistant, abundance of water for active or passive cooling.

Dharavi tense after BMC move to raze mosque portion
Dharavi tense after BMC move to raze mosque portion

A large number of police personnel have been deployed there to prevent any untoward incident in view of the prevailing situation, he said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances