



"The ongoing tension may turn into violent riots in the three hill districts. Leading individuals are urgently requested to assist the law enforcement agencies in de-escalating the ongoing tension," the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said in a statement.





"Necessary legal action will be taken after identifying the real culprits by conducting a proper investigation. The people are specially requested to maintain peace and harmony in the three hill districts," it said.





Notably, Chittagong Hill Tracts has long history of conflicts.





In 1997, the Bangladesh government signed a peace accord with Parbatta Chattagram Jana Sanghatti Samiti, the largest tribal group that controlled the Santibahini, a militia.





After the accord, some smaller groups including United People's Democratic Front rejected it.





On September 18, one Md. Mamun (30), the father of deceased Noor Nabi, was killed in a mass thrashing by some people in Khagrachari district headquarters over the theft of a motorcycle, the statement said.





Later, Sadar police station recovered the body of the deceased and handed it over to the family after post-mortem, the statement added. -- ANI

Amidst tensions and violence in Bangladesh's hilly regions, which claimed four lives, the Bangladesh Army has issued an appeal to the public, urging them to maintain peace and harmony.