RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Amul says never supplied ghee to Tirupati, files FIR against campaign

September 21, 2024  15:43
File image
File image
Managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jayen Mehta on Saturday said that an FIR has been lodged at the cybercrime branch of Ahmedabad police against "misinformation campaign" allegedly defaming Amul and spreading rumours that they had supplied the ghee that allegedly contained animal fat to Tirupati Balaji temple.  

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mehta said, "In Andhra Pradesh, the ghee used in the Tirupati temple was found with adulteration. Some people tried to propagate false information by saying that ghee to TTD was supplied by Amul."  

"To stop this 'misinformation campaign', we have lodged an FIR in the cybercrime branch of Ahmedabad, as, this is a serious issue, related with 36 lakh families, who are associated with Amul," he said.  

The MD of the cooperative milk federation, which owns the Amul brand said that Amul 'has never supplied its product to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam."  

"Amul products are of top quality and passes through stringent quality checks. We urge people to stay away from such kind of disinformation," Mehta said.  

Amid a row over the use of animal fat in prasadam given at Tirumala temple, Amul on September 20 issued a statement , stating that it had never supplied ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.  

After posts on various social media platforms, Amul.coop posted a statement on X, stating that Amul Ghee was never supplied to the TTD.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Bad light ends play; B'desh 158/4
1st Test Updates: Bad light ends play; B'desh 158/4

LIVE! Atishi sworn in as Delhi CM
LIVE! Atishi sworn in as Delhi CM

Train sabotage attempt thwarted in Gujarat's Surat
Train sabotage attempt thwarted in Gujarat's Surat

The sabotage attempt came to light before a train could pass through the affected track between Kosamba and Kim railway stations as a lineman detected the damage and alerted the railway authorities in the early hours of the day,...

Ruler must tolerate dissent in a democracy: Gadkari
Ruler must tolerate dissent in a democracy: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said the biggest test of democracy is that the ruler tolerates even the strongest opinion against him, and it leads to introspection.

Atishi's swearing-in today to be a low-key affair
Atishi's swearing-in today to be a low-key affair

Chief Minister-designate Atishi will be sworn in along with her new Council of ministers during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas on Saturday afternoon that will see Aam Aadmi Party form the government in Delhi for the fourth time in a row.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances