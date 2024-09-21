



In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mehta said, "In Andhra Pradesh, the ghee used in the Tirupati temple was found with adulteration. Some people tried to propagate false information by saying that ghee to TTD was supplied by Amul."





"To stop this 'misinformation campaign', we have lodged an FIR in the cybercrime branch of Ahmedabad, as, this is a serious issue, related with 36 lakh families, who are associated with Amul," he said.





The MD of the cooperative milk federation, which owns the Amul brand said that Amul 'has never supplied its product to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam."





"Amul products are of top quality and passes through stringent quality checks. We urge people to stay away from such kind of disinformation," Mehta said.





Amid a row over the use of animal fat in prasadam given at Tirumala temple, Amul on September 20 issued a statement , stating that it had never supplied ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.





After posts on various social media platforms, Amul.coop posted a statement on X, stating that Amul Ghee was never supplied to the TTD. -- ANI

