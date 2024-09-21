RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as next chief of the air staff

September 21, 2024  13:59
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh/ANI Photo
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next chief of the air staff. 

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next chief of the air staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30, 2024. 

The present Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, demits office on September 30, 2024. -- ANI
