



Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next chief of the air staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30, 2024.





The present Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, demits office on September 30, 2024. -- ANI

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next chief of the air staff.