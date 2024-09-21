RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Actor Parvin Dabas in ICU after car accident

September 21, 2024  11:54
Actor Parvin Dabas/Courtesy Facebook
Actor Parvin Dabas was on Saturday admitted to the intensive care unit of a suburban hospital in Mumbai after a car accident, his family said. 

Dabas, 50, has appeared predominantly in Hindi and English language films such as Mira Nair's "Monsoon Wedding", Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Khosla Ka Ghosla, "The Perfect Husband" and "The World Unseen". 

His wife, actor Preeti Jhingiani, said in a statement that Dabas, the co-founder of arm-wrestling competition Pro Panja League, is recuperating in Holy Family Hospital in Bandra. 

"We regret to inform you that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

"Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr Dabas is receiving medical attention, the statement read. -- PTI
