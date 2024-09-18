American lawmakers and community leaders Tuesday condemned vandalism of a Hindu temple in New York and called for bringing the guilty to the book.

"I strongly condemn this act of desecration of a Hindu temple in Melville, NY. Freedom of worship is a bedrock of our democracy. There is no place for acts of intimidation, harassment or violence. We need accountability and to make sure this does not happen again," Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna said.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York was defaced with hateful messages on Sunday night.

A spokesperson from the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in a statement condemned the defacement.

"Peace, respect, and harmony for all, regardless of background or faith, are the bedrock of religious freedom in the United States," the statement read.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi termed the act despicable, even as he called for unity among Americans.

"I am appalled by the despicable acts of vandalism targeting the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville. As our country faces a surge in political violence and acts of bigotry, we must stand together as Americans against all forms of hate," he said.

Congressman Shri Thanedar said, "Such acts of vandalism, bigotry, and hate must be fully investigated. The BAPS community deserves answers and justice."

Hindu American Foundation called for an investigation into the incident by the Department of Justice.

Hindu PACT also demanded an FBI investigation into the incident. -- PTI