



Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a panel in Philadelphia, while Trump hosted a town hall in Flint, Michigan, this evening.





But there are concerns about the Secret Service. Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe told Trump that substantial security enhancements are needed for him to continue golfing safely at his private clubs, sources told CNN.





Trump has praised the agency's response to Sunday's incident amid renewed scrutiny. For the second time in more than two months, the Secret Service that protects the highest echelon of American leaders is under scrutiny - this time after a gunman hid in the shrubs along the fence of former President Donald Trump's golf course for 12 hours.





The man didn't get a shot off, but critics question how he could be just several hundred yards away from Trump - especially after the Republican presidential candidate's security was beefed up after his near-death experience in July.

CNN.com: Days following an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, both presidential candidates pressed on with campaign efforts in must-win states.