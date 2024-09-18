



In a statement, the PSF said with the lifting of the ban, the united struggle of the students ensured that such actions could not survive even for a single month.





The ban on the student body was imposed last month.





In a rare move, the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS, also came out in support of the PSF.





The TISS had said the PSF has been engaging in activities that obstruct the institute's function and defame it.





Any attempt by the PSF to organise or participate in unauthorised events will be met with "immediate intervention and consequences".





"The ban of PSF goes directly against UGC guidelines for student entitlement which not only allows but encourages students to form organisations and associations," the PSF said on Tuesday. -- PTI

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences has revoked the ban on Progressive Students Forum, the left-leaning student body claimed on Tuesday.