Jammu and Kashmir votes: BJP candidate from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar says, "I am getting love and blessings from the people. I have faith that the people of Kishtwar will bless their daughter. I am sure they will accept BJP's slogan of 'Sab ka sath, sab ka vishwas, sab ka vikas' and ensure BJP's victory in Kishtwar... Terrorism is a huge issue and the parties like JKNC and PDP have always encouraged it to save their chair. But the common people want peace."