



The allegations were brought forth by a woman who worked with him.

According to Tammareddy Bharadwaj, a member of the committee, the panel will have to submit a report on the whole issue within 90 days from the date of receiving the complaint from the victim.





"We received the complaint from the victim 15 days ago. We have recorded the statements of both the victim and the accused. We are in the process of getting the statements of witnesses. We will have to submit a report in 90 days. But we are hopeful that even before that we should be able to submit our report," Bharadwaj told PTI on Wednesday.





The Cyberabad Police have registered a case against Jani Master after the woman alleged sexual assault by the accused during outdoor shoots and also at home.





The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and transferred it to the Narsingi police station on Sunday night as she resides there. -- PTI

A panel formed by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has launched a probe into allegations of sexual harassment made against choreographer Shaik Jani, also known as Jani Master.