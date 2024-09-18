RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Sourav Ganguly lodges cyberbullying complaint

September 18, 2024  22:05
image
The Kolkata police on Wednesday started a probe after receiving a complaint from former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, accusing a person of defamation and cyberbullying, a senior officer said. 

In an email to Kolkata police's cyber section on Tuesday night, Ganguly's secretary lodged the complaint, while sharing a link to a video. 

"We have received an email and are looking into it," the officer said. 

In the email, Ganguly's secretary wrote, "I am writing to bring to your attention a case of cyberbullying and defamation involving a person named Mrinmoy Das. This individual has posted a video on a social media platform that targets Sourav Ganguly, using abusive language and making derogatory remarks, which are harmful to his reputation." 

"The context of the video constitutes not only an attack on Ganguly but also violates the dignity and respect that every individual is entitled to. We request your intervention in this matter and kindly ask that appropriate legal action be taken against Das for defaming and bullying Ganguly in this manner. We trust that the cyber department will take swift and necessary steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served," she added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mpox confirmed in Kerala man who returned from UAE
Mpox confirmed in Kerala man who returned from UAE

A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's northern Malappuram district has been confirmed to have contracted Mpox infection, the state health department said on Wednesday.

At 59%, J-K's voter turnout highest in 7 elections
At 59%, J-K's voter turnout highest in 7 elections

A turnout of about 59 percent -- the highest in the past seven elections -- was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said, adding polling passed off peacefully.

India saw simultaneous elections 4 times: A timeline
India saw simultaneous elections 4 times: A timeline

In 2019, an all-party meeting was held in Delhi and it was attended by 19 political parties to discuss critical reforms in governance. One of the subjects of the discussions was simultaneous elections

At least 9 killed in second wave of device blasts in Lebanon
At least 9 killed in second wave of device blasts in Lebanon

A series of explosions rocked Lebanon and Beirut on Wednesday with the health ministry confirming nine deaths while news agencies put the toll at higher. The fresh round of blast came just a day after a deadly attack involving exploding...

Another cricket club exposed for racism in England
Another cricket club exposed for racism in England

Essex have been fined 100,000 pounds ($132,190) after admitting to a charge of racism at the county club which they failed to address between 2001 and 2010, England's Cricket Regulator said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances