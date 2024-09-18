



On July 11, the apex court collegium, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai, had recommended names for the appointment of chief justices for seven high courts namely Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Madras and Meghalaya.





The July 11 recommendations are still pending with the government and in the meantime, the collegium decided to tweak its recommendations with regard to appointment of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Tashi Rabstan. Justice Kait, a senior judge of the Delhi high court, was earlier recommended for the appointment as the chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court.





"The Collegium, therefore, in supersession of its earlier recommendation made on 11 July 2024, recommends that Mr Justice Suresh Kumar Kait be appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh," the recommendation, uploaded on the apex court website, said. -- PTI

