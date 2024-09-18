



Harpal Singh, arrested for his alleged role in the April incident, made the allegation before judge B D Shelke when he was produced before the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in Mumbai through video link.





The court directed the chief medical officer of Taloja jail, where Singh is lodged, to submit a report, and also asked the jail authorities to provide necessary treatment to the accused.





Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Salman Khan's residence, in the early hours of April 14.





The police, who claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the attack, have arrested six people in the case so far.





Singh told the court on Wednesday that the ring finger of his right hand had a fracture for the past eight months.





The CMO demanded Rs 10,000 for referring him to a "higher center" (hospital), he alleged. The court has asked for report by October 7. -- PTI

