One nation, one election doesn't work in democracy: CongSeptember 18, 2024 16:29
Congress on Wednesday said that it is opposed to the proposal of 'One Nation, One Election' and elections need to be held as and when required for democracy to survive.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that 'One Nation, One Election' cannot work in a democracy.
He was responding to queries on the decision of the Union Cabinet to accept recommendations of the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election'.
"We don't stand with this. One Nation One Election cannot work in a democracy. Elections need to be held as and when required if we want our democracy to survive," he said.
Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the proposal is not practical.
"It is not practical in this country. They want to divert attention from present issues," he said.
