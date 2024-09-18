



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that 'One Nation, One Election' cannot work in a democracy.





He was responding to queries on the decision of the Union Cabinet to accept recommendations of the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election'.





"We don't stand with this. One Nation One Election cannot work in a democracy. Elections need to be held as and when required if we want our democracy to survive," he said.





Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the proposal is not practical.





"It is not practical in this country. They want to divert attention from present issues," he said.

