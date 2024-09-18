



Justice M Dhandapani dismissed the petition filed by Prof Dr Samy Thiyagarajan, president, Tiruvalluvar Thirunat Khazhagam, which also sought to affirm the Vaikasi (May) month Anusham Natchatram (star) as the saint-poet's birthday.





The judge said throughout the petition, there was not a single averment or any material evidencing the birth day of Tiruvalluvar. The only glimpse with regard to the birth day, even according to the petitioner, was premised on the formation of Thiruvalluvar Thirunal Kazhagam in the year 1935, which celebrated the poet's birthday on Anusham star in the Tamil month Vaikasi.





Further, the said occasion was graced by Maraimalai Adigal, the great Tamil scholar, the judge added.





The judge said from the materials, it was evident there was no clinching material to show the exact birth day of Tiruvalluvar. In the absence of any concrete proof, the court cannot give any affirmative direction to the authorities to fix the birth day as claimed by the petitioner, the judge added.





The court pointed out that the second day of the Tamil month of Thai, which has been earmarked as Tiruvalluvar day by the authorities, nowhere spells out that it was the birthday of the great saint.





Only to celebrate the greatness of Tirukkural, which was a cherished testament by all, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, the authorities have earmarked the second day of the Tamil month of Thai to be celebrated as a mark of respect for the great saint and Tamil poet.





There was no mention in the GO that it was the birthday of Tiruvalluvar and only to celebrate the same, the second day of the Tamil month of Thai was earmarked.

