RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

NDA leaders' death threats to Rahul: Cong files FIR

September 18, 2024  12:20
image
The Congress on Wednesday filed a police complaint over the recent statements of leaders belonging to the ruling NDA targeting Rahul Gandhi. The party alleged that the statements were aimed at jeopardising the safety and security of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and to disturb peace throughout the country, especially in view of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana. 

 In the complaint submitted to the SHO of the Tughlaq Road police station by AICC treasurer and general secretary Ajay Maken, the Congress cited the recent remarks by BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Raghuraj Singh, as well as that of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

 Maken sought registration of FIRs against the leaders. Speaking with the media after filing the complaint, Maken said, "We all know that late Indira Gandhi ji and late Rajiv ji have sacrificed their lives for the country. Even after that, they are giving such threats. Politics in India cannot stoop to a lower level than this, he said. Not just one BJP leader, but many leaders have said such things, but BJP did not take any action," he said. 

"Rahul Gandhi talks about SC, ST, OBC, tribal and minority people. That is why BJP people do not like his words. This is the reason why they are threatening him, he said. But let me tell you -- This is the Congress party and we are not going to be scared or cowed down," Maken said. 

 In the police complaint, Maken said, "On September 11, Marwah in a BJP event openly issued assassination threat against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, wherein he said that 'Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua (you better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother)'". 

 It also cited Sena MLA Gaikwad's announcement of a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who will cut the tongue of the Leader of Opposition. The complaint cited Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu's remarks, calling the Leader of Opposition the "number one terrorist of the country".

 "Bittu deliberately made the statement to provoke public hatred and outrage against Mr Gandhi, with the aim to incite violence and breach of peace. The said statement was widely publicised on TV channels and social media," the complaint said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India 'abuser' of import tariffs; Modi 'fantastic man': Trump
India 'abuser' of import tariffs; Modi 'fantastic man': Trump

Trump made the announcement while campaigning in Michigan, but did not provide any further details of their meeting.

Duleep Trophy showdown: Battle for Test spots heats up
Duleep Trophy showdown: Battle for Test spots heats up

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh will get another opportunity to enhance their red-ball credentials when the final round of Duleep Trophy matches begin in Anantapur

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record highs
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record highs

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, ITC and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies were...

Goodbye Bappa, Says India
Goodbye Bappa, Says India

Across the nation, Lord Ganeshas large and small make their way to the sea, to lakes, ponds or man-made water bodies where the Visarjan ceremony takes place.

Bollywood Says Goodbye To Ganpati
Bollywood Says Goodbye To Ganpati

As India bids adieu to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, film folk rush to the pandals for one last visit.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances