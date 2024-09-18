



The drone was operating from naval air station INS Rajali in Arakkonam near Chennai.





In 2020, the Indian Navy had taken on lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones from American defence major General Atomics for a period of one year for surveillance in the Indian Ocean. The lease period has been extended subsequently.





"A high altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft leased by the Indian Navy operating from INS Rajali, Arakonnam encountered a technical failure at about 2 pm while on a routine surveillance mission which could not be reset in flight," the Indian Navy said in a statement.





"The aircraft was navigated to a safe area over sea and carried out a controlled ditching at sea off Chennai," it said.





The Navy has sought a detailed report from the OEM or the original equipment maker.





Controlled ditching generally refers to an emergency landing of an aircraft on water.





Since the Navy took two drones on lease, their maintenance was being done by General Atomics.





The incident comes as India is in the process of procuring 31 MQ-9B Predator drones. -- PTI

