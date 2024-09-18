



The BMC said in a release on Wednesday that it launched a cleanliness drive at all beaches, lakes and artificial water bodies created for immersion of Ganpati idols to make the spots available to citizens who go there for morning walks.





As many as 7,000 civic employees, school and college students and volunteers from NGOs collected 363 metric tonnes of solid waste, including wrappers and bottles, it said. Over the past two days, the release said, 550 metric tonnes of nirmalya were collected from the Ganpati idol immersion sites.





These offerings would be composted, which will take about a month and a half, it said.





Over 10 days, thousands of idols were immersed across the city in 204 artificial ponds and 69 natural water bodies, including lakes and the ones off the beaches.





The artificial ponds were created as part of BMC's efforts to encourage citizens to celebrate the Ganesh festival in an eco-friendly manner, the release said. -- PTI

