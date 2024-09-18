RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Molestation case filed against producer in Maha

September 18, 2024  23:31
A 26-year-old actress reportedly filed a molestation case against a producer at Naigaon police station in Palghar district of Maharashtra.  

Based on the statement of the actress, the Naigaon police registered a case against the accused producer under Sections 78 and 79 of the BNS and has started further investigation.  

According to the information received from the Naigaon police, "the actress has worked in a Punjabi album and said that the accused Irfan Khan commented inappropriately on the actress's attire at Balaji Hotel located in the Naigaon area, on which the actress expressed her anger, after which the producer stopped giving her work."  

As per the Naigaon police information, the actress decided not to work with the producer after an inappropriate demand. 

"I decided not to work with the producer and blocked his mobile number, but the producer started calling and messaging her from different numbers and sending dirty messages. Tired of this, I thought of registering a case against the producer," said the actor in her complaint as per the Naigaon police.  T

The actress reached the nearest police station and registered the case, the police have registered the case and started further investigation, as per the information shared by Naigaon police station. -- ANI                        
Keralites drank liquor worth Rs 818 cr during 12-day Onam
Over the 12-day festival period, Rs 818.21 crore worth of liquor was sold, surpassing last year's figures of Rs 809.25 crore during the same period, according to officials here on Wednesday.

MP teacher held for raping 3-year-old student; school ignores complaint
While Chief Minister Mohan Yadav promised strict action in the matter, the Opposition Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of failing to protect children in the state.

5 Odisha cops suspended for attacking Army officer, molesting friend
According to an order issued by the director general of police YB Khurania on Wednesday the five police personnel have been suspended on charge of gross misconduct.

Ronaldo's new boss: Al-Nassr make shock appointment
Al-Nassr have appointed Stefano Pioli as manager to replace Luis Castro, the Saudi Pro League club said on Wednesday.

CM-designate Atishi's swearing-in on Sept 21; Kejriwal to give up security
A search is on for suitable accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal and his family, Singh had said.

