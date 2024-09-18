RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Medics' meeting with Bengal govt officials ends

September 18, 2024  22:33
File image
File image
The second round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors to resolve the RG Kar impasse ended after nearly two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday evening, officials said. 

Although the meeting has ended, the agitating doctors were yet to come out of the venue, state secretariat Nabanna. 

The details of the meeting were awaited. 

The delegation of around 30 medics reached the secretariat around 7.15 pm. 

The meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant started around 7.30 pm. 

Just like Monday when they held talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the protesting medics were accompanied by stenographers to record the minutes of the meeting. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mpox confirmed in Kerala man who returned from UAE
Mpox confirmed in Kerala man who returned from UAE

A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's northern Malappuram district has been confirmed to have contracted Mpox infection, the state health department said on Wednesday.

At 59%, J-K's voter turnout highest in 7 elections
At 59%, J-K's voter turnout highest in 7 elections

A turnout of about 59 percent -- the highest in the past seven elections -- was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said, adding polling passed off peacefully.

India saw simultaneous elections 4 times: A timeline
India saw simultaneous elections 4 times: A timeline

In 2019, an all-party meeting was held in Delhi and it was attended by 19 political parties to discuss critical reforms in governance. One of the subjects of the discussions was simultaneous elections

At least 9 killed in second wave of device blasts in Lebanon
At least 9 killed in second wave of device blasts in Lebanon

A series of explosions rocked Lebanon and Beirut on Wednesday with the health ministry confirming nine deaths while news agencies put the toll at higher. The fresh round of blast came just a day after a deadly attack involving exploding...

Another cricket club exposed for racism in England
Another cricket club exposed for racism in England

Essex have been fined 100,000 pounds ($132,190) after admitting to a charge of racism at the county club which they failed to address between 2001 and 2010, England's Cricket Regulator said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances