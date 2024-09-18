



Following Kejriwal's recent resignation, Singh highlighted the sacrifices made by the Chief Minister, noting that he plans to forgo the facilities typically afforded to his position.





"I have full faith that the people of Delhi will give Arvind Kejriwal a certificate of honesty with a huge majority. He has served the people of Delhi with complete honesty and sincerity. The Chief Minister gets many facilities. Arvind Kejriwal has also got those facilities. Yesterday when he resigned, the first thing he said was he would leave all these facilities. He said he will vacate his house within 1 week," Singh said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.





Singh also raised concerns about Kejriwal's safety, citing multiple attacks against him.





"There is also a question about his security. He was attacked not once but many times, we told him and tried to explain that his security is in danger. People of the Bharatiya Janata Party have attacked him," Singh said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday confirmed that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move out of his house and leave all the facilities provided to him.