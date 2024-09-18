



Siddaramaiah also announced formation of a Ministerial task force, as he underscored the government's "zero tolerance" policy towards drug abuse and said it would make all honest efforts to get rid of this "social menace".





The chief minister chaired a meeting on drug abuse that was attended by home minister G Parameshwara, health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, medical education minister Sharan Prakash Patil, IT & BT minister Priyank Kharge, urban development minister Byrathi Suresh, and top officials including from the police department.





"The drug menace in Karnataka has come to the notice of the government from various sections of the society and the media, so I have held a meeting with Ministers and senior officials," Siddaramaiah told reporters later.





Bengaluru accounts for 50 percent of drug cases reported in Karnataka, and Mangaluru 22 percent, he said.





The chief minister said there is already a committee headed by the chief secretary at the state level and by deputy commissioners at the district level to tackle drug menace, and experts have stressed on greater awareness and strengthening enforcement. -- PTI

