Jumla, can't work: Oppn on 1 nation, 1 electionSeptember 18, 2024 16:32
Reactions to the Union Cabinet's approval of the Kovind panel's proposal for one nation, one election.
Congress on Wednesday said that it is opposed to the proposal of 'One Nation, One Election' and elections need to be held as and when required for democracy to survive.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that 'One Nation, One Election' cannot work in a democracy.
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday called 'one nation, one election' a "cheap stunt" of the BJP, and questioned why Maharashtra elections were not announced with Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir if the government wants simultaneous elections.
