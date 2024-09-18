



According to officials, the maximum voting percentage among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Pahalgam at 47.68 per cent. It was followed by D H Pora at 43.66 per cent, Dooru at 41.30 per cent, and Kokernag (ST) at 41 per cent. The lowest -- 26.75 per cent -- was recorded in Tral, they said.





Overall in Jammu and Kashmir, the Inderwal seat in the Jammu region recorded the highest poll percentage of 60.01 per cent. The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. Polling is underway in 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory. PTI

A voter turnout of 41.17 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.