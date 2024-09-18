Anantnag 25.55%

Doda 32.30%

Kishtwar 32.69%

Kulgam 25.95%

Pulwama 20.37%

Ramban 31.25%

Shopian 25.96%

Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am today amid tight security arrangements. The voting will conclude at 6 pm.

In the first-phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today; that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region. Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will be held on October 8.