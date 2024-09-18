J-K polls: 26% turnout till 11 amSeptember 18, 2024 11:51
Jammu and Kashmir 1st phase Assembly elections: 26.72% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the Election Commission of India.
Anantnag 25.55%
Doda 32.30%
Kishtwar 32.69%
Kulgam 25.95%
Pulwama 20.37%
Ramban 31.25%
Shopian 25.96%
Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am today amid tight security arrangements. The voting will conclude at 6 pm.
In the first-phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today; that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region. Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will be held on October 8.