J-K polls: 26% turnout till 11 am

September 18, 2024  11:51
Jammu and Kashmir 1st phase Assembly elections: 26.72% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the Election Commission of India.

Anantnag 25.55% 
Doda 32.30% 
Kishtwar 32.69% 
Kulgam 25.95% 
Pulwama 20.37% 
Ramban 31.25% 
Shopian 25.96%

Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am today amid tight security arrangements. The voting will conclude at 6 pm.
 
 In the first-phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today; that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region. Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will be held on October 8.
