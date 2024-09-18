



According to the latest data issued by ECI, Kishtwar recorded a voter turnout of 14.83 per cent as of 9 am taking the lead while Pulwama recorded 9.18 per cent voter turnout.





Anantnag recorded 10.26 per cent, Doda 12.90 per cent, Kulgam 10.77 per cent, Ramban 11.91 per cent and Shopian 11.44 per cent voter turnout as of 9 am, as per the ECI.





District Election Officer, Doda Harvinder Singh said, "Voting has started in polling stations. We are getting to see a lot of enthusiasm from the people. I hope that this time we will be able to record the voter turnout well. A very good polling exercise is going on in a free and fair manner...Those who are sitting at home, they should come out of their houses and exercise their voting rights..."

The first phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir saw a cumulative voter turnout of 11.11 per cent as of 9 am on Wednesday, as per the Election Commission of India.