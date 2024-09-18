Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday rued that despite his efforts to bring substantial funds and development to Baramati constituency, his contributions have not been adequately recognised by the local populace.





Speaking at an event in Pune, the Baramati MLA said, I have been involved in development work for many years, but if you do not remind people of these efforts, they will not value them."





Referring to his experience during the Lok Sabha elections, Pawar noted that even significant achievements may go unnoticed if not frequently highlighted.





"One has to keep reminding people that you have done this, you have done that. If you do the work but do not mention it, people will not value it," said Pawar.





Pawar acknowledged that his political career faced challenges, including a year lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and another year spent out of power, leaving him with only three active years.





Despite this, he claimed that Baramati received substantial funding, which, he argued, was not fully utilised or appreciated.





"Despite the funds allocated, people tend to believe funds were given merely because they were in my hands. Such situations can be disheartening for those who strive hard but feel their efforts go unrecognised," he added.





However, in a democracy, people have the right to decide, he added.

Notably, Pawar had last month hinted that he was not keen to contest the Assembly polls from the Baramati constituency, apparently stung by his wife Sunetra Pawar's defeat at the hands of her sister-in-law Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha elections on the home turf.





Pawar said a fake narrative regarding the potential changes to the Constitution and reservations and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code was spread during general elections.





"But those individuals who spread this narrative are now mum on remarks regarding reservations," the NCP leader said in a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on "ending reservations".





Meanwhile, Pawar quipped that he is also on the list of leaders desiring CM's position.





"Politicians desire (for that position). However, everyone's wish cannot be fulfilled as one needs a magic figure of 145 to become the CM and it's in the hands of voters", he added. -- PTI