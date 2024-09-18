



On Monday, the Buldhana legislator's announcement of a `reward' for anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue had set off a huge political row.





Talking to reporters on the same day, Gaikwad is heard saying in a video that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde -- who heads the Shiv Sena -- will attend a programme about the government's flagship `Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana' for women in his district.





"If any Congress dog tries to enter my programme, I will bury them then and there," Gaikwad is heard saying.





The MLA had earlier announced a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone who `chops off' Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.





"I have made the statement. If I have not apologised, why should the CM do so?....Of 140 crore people in the country, 50 per cent of the population gets reservation. And I am firm on the statement I made about the person who spoke about removing reservation," Gaikwad said, when asked about the controversy.





The police on Monday night registered a case against him over the remark about the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. -- PTI

