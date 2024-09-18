



Director Bilal Lashari, Mahira and the film's official Instagram page shared the news on their social media pages.





"Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can't wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labor of love!" Lashari captioned the poster on Instagram.





According to the poster, the film is a "Zee Studios release in collaboration with Zindagi", which also brought Fawad back to audiences in India with its latest show Barzakh.





Maula Jatt would be the first Pakistani film to release in India after 2011's Bol, starring Humaima Malick and Atif Aslam.





The Fawad-starrer, which released in Pakistan in 2022 and became a massive hit, is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt.





It is ranked as Pakistan's highest earning movie by raking in Rs 400 crore globally. -- PTI

