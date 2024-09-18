



One nation, one election is just another cheap stunt by the anti-democratic BJP. Why were Maharashtra elections not announced along with elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir?" O'Brien said.





"The Maharashtra government announced the Ladki Bahin scheme in the Budget this June. The first tranche reached the bank accounts of women in August and the second tranche will reach the beneficiaries in October," he said.





"You can't do three states in one go and you talk about one nation, one election," he said.





He also sought to know how many Constitution amendments and curtailments of terms of state Assemblies would be required for the implementation of simultaneous polls.





"And also tell us, how many constitution amendments, including curtailing or extending terms of state Assemblies, will be done! Classic Modi-Shah jumla, he said. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by the Kovind panel, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

