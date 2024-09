The notices were issued by the Chandigarh district court on Tuesday on a plea filed by advocate Ravinder Singh Bassi, who is also the president of the NGO Lawyers for Humanity.





The respondents have been asked to file their replies by December 5. Bassi in his petition alleged that Ranaut and other respondents have in the movie 'Emergency' tried to "malign the image of Sikhs" and particularly "targeted" the former Jathedar of the Akal Takth by portraying him as a "terrorist".





"The accused without studying the proper historical facts and figures had portrayed Sikhs in bad shape and also made wrong and false allegations against the supreme temporal seat of the Sikh community as in the trailer of the movie it was shown that the sitting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takth Sahib was demanding separate state which is totally false and it was shown just to malign the image of Sikhs and the Akal Takth Jathedars," Bassi alleged in the plea.





"That by this act and conduct of the accused, they hurt the sentiments and feelings of the Sikh community in general and the deponent," the petition filed by Bassi, the former president of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, said. -- PTI

