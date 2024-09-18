



The incident took place at around 11 am in the camp of the 'B' company of CAF's 11th battalion in Bhutahi Mod area under Samri Path police station limits, located nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Surguja range) Ankit Garg said.





As per the preliminary information, constable Ajay Sidar fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an Insas rifle, the official said. While a constable, Rupesh Patel, died on the spot, another constable, Sandip Pandey, succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital, he said.

