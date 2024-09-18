RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

CAF jawan shoots 2 colleagues dead using service weapon; 2 injured

September 18, 2024  15:16
Update: Two personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were killed and as many others injured after their colleague opened fire at them in their camp in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Wednesday, a senior official said. 

 The incident took place at around 11 am in the camp of the 'B' company of CAF's 11th battalion in Bhutahi Mod area under Samri Path police station limits, located nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Surguja range) Ankit Garg said. 

As per the preliminary information, constable Ajay Sidar fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an Insas rifle, the official said. While a constable, Rupesh Patel, died on the spot, another constable, Sandip Pandey, succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital, he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What is noise for Ganesh Chaturthi is noise for Eid too: HC
What is noise for Ganesh Chaturthi is noise for Eid too: HC

The Bombay high court said on Wednesday that if the use of loudspeakers and sound systems beyond permissible noise levels was harmful during the Ganesh festival then it also has the same effect during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions.

Shruti's Jhakaas Style
Shruti's Jhakaas Style

The Devara actor certainly knows how to have fun with fashion.

The truth about Gambhir's relationship with India's star players
The truth about Gambhir's relationship with India's star players

Gambhir, who took over from Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup, has shared the Indian dressing room with the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Ashwin in the not-so-distant past.

Ponting named Punjab Kings Head Coach
Ponting named Punjab Kings Head Coach

Punjab have never won the IPL since the league's inception in 2008 and the four co-owners will be hoping Australia's World Cup-winning captain takes them all the way.

Caste survey among Cong's 7 guarantees to Haryana
Caste survey among Cong's 7 guarantees to Haryana

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress on Wednesday announced seven guarantees, including the promises of a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and a caste survey, if voted to power.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances