Bengal junior doctors write to chief secretary, seek meeting

September 18, 2024  12:22
Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, seeking a discussion on certain key unresolved issues like security in hospitals as a pre-condition for lifting their ongoing dharna outside the state health department headquarters. 

 The doctors highlighted issues of safety and security inside state-run hospital premises and details of the promised special task force headed by the chief secretary as agenda for the proposed meeting. 

 "In reference to our last meeting with the CM, we would like to reiterate there were certain key points regarding our five-point demand which were unresolved. Particularly our 4th and 5th points, concerning the development of healthcare system, safety, security and prevailing threat culture," they wrote in their email. PTI
