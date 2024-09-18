RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


38-year-old in Kerala's Malappuram confirmed with mpox

September 18, 2024  18:13
Just In: A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's Malappuram confirmed with mpox infection: State health department.

Details soon.
