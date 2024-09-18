RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


20 wagons of freight train derail near Vrindavan Road station in UP

September 18, 2024  23:06
File image
Twenty coal-loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Vrindavan Road station in Uttar Pradesh around 8 pm on Wednesday, a railway spokesperson said. 

"The derailment has blocked three rail lines which has brought the train traffic at halt on Mathura-Palwal route," said the CPRO of NCR railway zone. 

Efforts are on to clear these lines as early as possible, he added. 

The spokesperson said this route has a fourth line as well. 

"We are trying to figure out if there is no infringement of the fourth line," he added. -- PTI
