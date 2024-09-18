RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


10 kg heroin smuggled from Pak through drones, seized in Punjab

September 18, 2024  23:42
File image
The Punjab police on Wednesday seized 10 kgs of heroin from two villages in Amritsar district, officials said.

The heroin was smuggled from Pakistan through drones, the police said.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police seizes 10 Kg Heroin in 2 different operations conducted in Village Kamaske & Village Manj. Drones were used to smuggle drugs from #Pakistan. Accused were linked to Pak-based smugglers," said director general of police Gaurav Yadav in a post on X.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, police said, adding that investigations were underway to establish backwards and forward linkages. -- PTI
