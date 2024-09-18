



The heroin was smuggled from Pakistan through drones, the police said.





"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police seizes 10 Kg Heroin in 2 different operations conducted in Village Kamaske & Village Manj. Drones were used to smuggle drugs from #Pakistan. Accused were linked to Pak-based smugglers," said director general of police Gaurav Yadav in a post on X.





A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, police said, adding that investigations were underway to establish backwards and forward linkages. -- PTI

The Punjab police on Wednesday seized 10 kgs of heroin from two villages in Amritsar district, officials said.