Will work to bring Kejriwal back as Delhi CM: Atishi

September 17, 2024  13:44
image
Atishi thanks 'guru' Arvind Kejriwal after she was named new CM of Delhi.

"This is only possible in AAP and under Kejriwal's leadership that a first-time politician has become CM," Atishi says on being named Delhi CM. 

"I will work under Arvind Kejriwal's guidance, protect people of Delhi. I will work for next few months towards the goal of bringing back Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister. Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from CM post is unparalleled in history of country's democracy. Delhi people are sad. I am happy, but also sad that my elder brother Arvind Kejriwal is resigning today," she says. 
