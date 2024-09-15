RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rains cause flood-like situation in UP villages

September 15, 2024  11:08
File image
File image
Amid heavy rains in the state over the past few days, several areas have been experiencing severe waterlogging in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.  

Visuals from Rampur on Sunday showed a flood-like situation in the low-lying villages in Rampur.  

A resident of the village said that the crops have been destroyed due to heavy rains and there is no food left for the animals.  

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The crops have been destroyed due to the heavy rains and there is no food left for the animals. We have been facing severe issues due to the heavy rain."  

Jameel, another villager, said the whole village has been submerged in water and there is no food left for consumption.  

"We have no food left anymore. All our resources are over. There is water in the whole village, we don't know what to do," he said.  

Another villager said, "There is water everywhere, in the houses and on the roads. Living here is becoming very difficult. " -- ANI
