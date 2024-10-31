RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Today is 'black day' for people of J-K: Mehbooba on UT Foundation Day

October 31, 2024  17:52
image
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said the Union Territory Foundation Day was a "black day" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

J-K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra also termed the UT foundation day as a "black day" and said that expecting the people to celebrate it is "asking for too much".

The lieutenant governor administration on Thursday celebrated the fifth foundation day of J-K UT.

"What has happened to J-K has not happened anywhere before. I want to tell the LG that for the people of J-K, and especially for the PDP, today is a black day and we will see it as a black day till J-K's special privileges are not restored," Mufti told reporters in Pulwama.

The former chief minister said her party will continue "its struggle till Kashmir issue is not resolved to establish peace with dignity".

"I hope the newly elected government will take along all the people and struggle to take J&K out of the present situation," she added.

The valley-based mainstream political parties criticised the LG administration for celebrating the UT Foundation Day and skipped the event. -- PTI
