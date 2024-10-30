Victim's family on Darshan's bail: Have faith in law





In a relief to Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Court granted him interim bail for a period of six weeks, to undergo a spine surgery.





"Bail has been granted under the legal system, we cannot comment on it. We have faith that the guilty will be punished. We have faith in law and the police. (Darshan's) treatment is a matter for the doctor, him and the court, we don't want to comment on it," Renukaswamy's father Kashinath Shivanagoudar told reporters.





"We don't have anything to say other than that the guilty should be punished. We have faith in law and judiciary, so we are confident that the guilty will be punished," he added.





Sahana, wife of Renukaswamy, had given birth to a baby boy on October 16. She was five months pregnant when her husband was killed.





Darshan was arrested on June 11 and is lodged in Ballari prison. His friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are co-accused in the case. Pavithra is lodged in Bengaluru prison, and others in various jails of the state; some of them have recently obtained bail.





According to police, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to his friend Pavithra, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a storm water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June nine. Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar in Bengaluru, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him.





It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered. According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.





Police have said Pavithra, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" for Renukaswamy's murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime. PTI

