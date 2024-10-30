RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Veerappa Moily, Ram Lalla sculptor Yogiraj to get K'taka Rajyotsava award

October 30, 2024  21:33
Sculptor Arun Yogiraj/File image
Sculptor Arun Yogiraj/File image
Former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily and activist B T Lalitha Naik are among the 69 personalities who have been chosen for the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award. 

Eminent sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya too made it to the list. 

Moily and Naik were given the award in the literature category. 

Eminent environmentalist Almitra Patil, who was at the forefront of streamlining solid waste management in Bengaluru was bestowed the award for her contribution in the field of environment conservation. 

Three people from outside Karnataka too bagged the award, including Kannaiah Naidu, who led a team in fixing the crest gate of Pampa Sagar dam on Tungabhadra river at Hospet-Koppal confluence. -- PTI
