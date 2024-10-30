US refutes reports of expelling Indian diplomats

The United States State Department has refuted reports claiming Washington, DC is considering 'expelling' Indian diplomats amid the strained ties between India and Canada.





During a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said he was unfamiliar with any such report and was not aware of any expulsion of Indian diplomats.





"I am not familiar with this report that we expelled Indian diplomats...I'm not aware of any expulsion," Miller stated.





Earlier this month, India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared 'persons of interest' by the Canadian government, in the investigation into the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





The US also reacted on the case of Vikash Yadav, a former employee of the Indian government, in connection with his alleged role in directing a foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.





Being asked about Yadav's possible extradition, Miller said that the extradition matter comes under the prerogative of the US Justice Department.





He also mentioned that the US has been in dialogue with the Indian government on this issue.





The State Department spokesperson added that India had sent a delegation to the US two weeks ago to brief officials on the status of their investigation and that the US made it clear to Indian counterparts that there would be 'real accountability'.





"I would refer you to the Justice Department on that when it comes to extradition. That's a legal matter that we differ from DOJ. But I will tell you that we have been in dialogue with the government of India. They sent a delegation here two weeks ago to directly brief US government officials on the status of their investigation, and we briefed them on the status of our investigation. We made it clear that at that meeting, there will be real accountability," Miller said. -- ANI